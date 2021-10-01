Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $15.96 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up about 4.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE:STOR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,507. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

