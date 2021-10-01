Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $566,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 643,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

