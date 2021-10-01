Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of HYFM opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -252.33.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

