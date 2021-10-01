I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 3.7%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.43 and last traded at $71.92. Approximately 5,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 532,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

