IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,255 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. 15,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,492. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

