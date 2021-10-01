ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Shares of ICLR opened at $262.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $130,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

