IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Up 701.3% in September

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 701.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,956,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFAN Financial stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. IFAN Financial has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.