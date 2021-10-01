IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $116.62 on Friday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.29.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.