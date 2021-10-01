Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

