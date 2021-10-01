Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 1,084.8% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.5082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 12.11%. Impala Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

