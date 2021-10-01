Impossible Finance Trading 21% Higher This Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and $706,320.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

