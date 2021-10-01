Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,838,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.50. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,257. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.44. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

