Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.19 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $215.02 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

