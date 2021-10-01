Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121,575 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

