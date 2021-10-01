Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,040. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

