Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 757 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,529. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

