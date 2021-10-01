Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 119 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

