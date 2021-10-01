Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 138 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,977. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

