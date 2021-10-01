Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.