Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Up 2,075.0% in September

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,075.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.59 on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

