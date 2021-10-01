InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on INPOY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 target price on the stock. HSBC raised InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 416,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. InPost has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.