Insider Buying: Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Anthony Grant Hawkshaw purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$15,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$250,341.66.

Anthony Grant Hawkshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Anthony Grant Hawkshaw purchased 20,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.

Shares of BCM opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$130.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

