Insider Buying: First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Insider Purchases 134,000 Shares of Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) insider Michael Bell purchased 134,000 shares of First Graphene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$24,790.00 ($17,707.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40.

About First Graphene

First Graphene Limited manufactures and sells a range of graphene nanoplatelet products under the PureGRAPH brand name in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company also develops and sells VFD, TTF, and other 2D devices and materials. Its products are used in the composite, elastomer, fire retardancy, concrete, textile, and energy storage applications.

