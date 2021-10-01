Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,279,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,681,576.20.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 16,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

