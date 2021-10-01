Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 10,700 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

