Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells C$88,200.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$809.42 million and a P/E ratio of -649.17. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYA. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

