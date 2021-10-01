Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $23.90 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

