Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$687,688.80 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80.

Dollarama stock opened at C$54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOL. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

