Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells 11,844 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EWTX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.