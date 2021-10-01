Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$123,396.75 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$164.55 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.83.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$200.83.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

