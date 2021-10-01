Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Sells $255,936.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $255,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Joseph Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.