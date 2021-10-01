Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 15,998 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.