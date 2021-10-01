Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells $58,752.00 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent L. Yeagy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24.

WNC opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

