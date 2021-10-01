Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,233,928.38 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $61.19 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 266.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

