Insureum Price Up 47.1% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $185,182.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

