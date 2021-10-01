Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. 160,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

