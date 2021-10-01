Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,494 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 110,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 150,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,116. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

