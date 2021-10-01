Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,608. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

