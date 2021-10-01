Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,186 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 46.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 2,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

