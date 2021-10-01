Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,727,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,591,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,674. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90.

