Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 82,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period.

Shares of DBEF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $37.69. 44,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,584. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

