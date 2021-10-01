International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.98. 158,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,379. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

