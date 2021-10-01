Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPI. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

