Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 657,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,150,000 after acquiring an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,902,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $541.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

