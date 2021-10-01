Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $544.04. 39,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.86. Intuit has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

