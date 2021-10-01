Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $539.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.