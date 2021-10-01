Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.21. 2,502,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

