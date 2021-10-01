Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

