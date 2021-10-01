Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

