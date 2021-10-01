IOTA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $141.49 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $141.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056757 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

